Edinburgh’s weather: Storm Hector set to batter the Lothians

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Edinburgh and much of Scotland ahead of Storm Hector on Thursday.

A spell of very windy weather is expected on with gusts of 50 - 60 mph likely.

Wind speeds could rise to 70mph in exposed areas of the country.

It is thought to be the first time a storm has been named in June.

The Met Office have wanred that there could be some cancellations on transport and journeys may take longer.

They have also warned of potential damage to buildings and potential power outages.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, properties and flying debris. They yellow warning is in place from 4am to 1pm on Thursday.