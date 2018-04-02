Edinburgh’s weather: Yellow warning extended as snow showers hit Capital

Have your say

It’s set to be a mixed bag for the Capital in terms of weather this week.

While a yellow snow warning has been extended into the Tuesday evening for the Capital, Edinburgh is set for a week of heavy rain, snow showers and cold, biting wind.

The yellow warning in place from the Met Office.

The Met office warning begins on Tuesday midnight with sleet showers expected on Monday evening, changing to heavy rain Tuesday.

Indeed, if forecasts are to be believed, Edinburgh faces 24 hours of heavy rain and sleet showers on Tuesday.

Commuters have warned that some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The wet weather will continue into Wednesday before a sunny day on Thursday followed by cloudy but dry days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the dry weather in the later half of the week, it will still remain cold in the Capital with a high of 5 degrees.

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE