Edinburgh’s West End Gin Festival 2019: dates, participating bars, price and everything else you need to know

Edinburgh's popular West End Gin Festival gets off to a start on Friday 22 March, so if you’re fond of the classic tipple then this could be the perfect event for you.

This is everything you need to know about the West End Gin Festival 2019.

What is the Edinburgh West End Gin Festival?

This popular event transforms the West End of the city centre into gin heaven, and this year’s festival will be the biggest ever staged by organisers.

There will be over 20 of the city’s most popular bars taking part, alongside some of Scotland’s best-loved brands of gin.

Bars taking part in the festival include Indigo Yard, The Voyage of Buck, Teuchters, and Vesta.

These bars have all paired up with unique gin brands such as Edinburgh Gin, Arbikie, Crabbies 1837 and Pickering’s to design a signature cocktail and offer the brand perfect serve.

How long will the Festival be for?

The gin festival will begin tomorrow (Fri 22 March) and continue until Sunday 31 March.

How much will the West End Gin Festival cost?

Festival wristbands cost £8 each, with the opportunity to upgrade wristbands to include workshops. Festival Wristband with Workshops cost £12 each.

You will be able to enjoy £5 cocktails and £4 perfect serves across the participating venues in the West End during the festival.

Wristbands are available from Eventbrite via westendginfestival.co.uk and can be collected from Fox & Co on William Street from 4pm on Friday 22 March.

Festival workshops you can take part in

Friday 22 March

- Isle of Harris Gin tasting session, 5pm - 9pm at Harry’s Bar

Sunday 24 March

- Flower arranging with Rogue Flowers and The Garden Shed Gin Company, 3pm - 5pm at The Waldorf Astoria

Monday 25 March

- Edinburgh Gin’s Gin making experience using their individual copper stills, 6pm at Heads & Tales

- Edinburgh Gin Mini tasting sessions and tours with Head Distiller, 6.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm at Heads & Tales

- Edinburgh Gin Evening with an array of perfect serves and cocktails exclusive to wristband holders, 6pm to 9pm at Heads & Tales

Tuesday 26 March

- Cocktail making masterclass, 3pm – 4pm at The Voyage of Buck

Wednesday 27 March

- Meet the maker/ Edinburgh gin masterclass, 3.30pm – 4.30pm at The Voyage of Buck

Thursday 28

- Mini Martini Masterclass with Isle of Harris Gin, 6pm at Harry’s bar

- Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic tasting session, 6pm – 8pm at Devil’s Cut

- Gin & Tonic Pong tournament, 8pm at Harry’s Bar

- Cocktails at home with Arikie, 6pm at Vesta

Saturday 30 March

Boozy Gin Brunch with The Garden Shed Gin Company for all wristband holders. Opening until 5pm at Indigo Yard