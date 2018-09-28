Edinburgh scores highly as Michelin Guide announces Bib Gourmand awards

Ahead of the launch of the next Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, Michelin have announced this year’s Bib Gourmand awards with Edinburgh’s restaurants again featuring heavily.

Named after, the Michelin Man, Bibendum, the Bib Gourmand awards highlight restaurants which offer good quality, good value cooking.

Edinburgh once again scored highly with The Dogs, Scran and Scallie and Galvin Brasserie Deluxe retaining their awards.

Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Prices and value for money are important, but the Bib Gourmand is about much more; it’s about the ethos and philosophy of a restaurant. The Michelin Inspectors love finding new Bib Gourmands and they’re always hugely popular with our readers.”

Scotland gained two Bib Gourmands in this year’s guide with Monadh Kitchen in Bearsden and Sugar Boat in Helensburgh earning the distinction.

The Ox & Finch in Glasgow, the Kilberry Inn in Kintyre and Osso in Peebles are the other Scottish restaurants retaining their place on the prestigious list.

There are 27 new Bib Gourmands in the 2019 Michelin Guide, bringing the total to 143.

