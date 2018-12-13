Edinburgh Torchlight Procession: Route, road closures and how to get involved

Have your say

Here's everything you need to know about the opening event of the 2019 Hogmanay celebrations.

What is it?

A spectacular torchlit march accompanied by pipers and drummers, through the city's Old Town marking the beginning of Hogmanay celebrations.

The event culminates at Holyrood Park where 14 wooden sculptures representing regions of Scotland will be set ablaze in a celebration of Scotland's Year of Young People.

Where does the procession take place?

The event has three starting points this year; St Giles Street, South Bridge and North Bridge and will culminate in a spectacular gathering at Holyrood Park, at which torchbearers will form the distinctive shape of Scotland.

When does it take place?

This year's torchlight procession takes place at 7pm on December 30 and runs until 10.30pm.

Which roads will be closed?

The following roads will be closed from 10am to 10pm on the day of the procession: St Giles Street, High Street.

The following roads will be closed from 4pm to 10pm on the day of the procession: Cockburn Street, North Bridge, Royal Mile (partial), South Bridge, Blair Street, Niddry Street and Blackfriars Street.

The following roads will be closed from 6pm to 10.30pm on the day of the procession: Jeffrey Street, St Mary's Street (partial), Cranston Street, New Street (partial), Old Tollbooth Wynd (partial), Royal Mile (partial), Abbey Hill, Horse Wynd, Queen's Drive (partial).

How can you get involved?

Tickets to take part in the event and become a torchbearer be purchased from the official Edinburgh's Hogmanay website.

Participants can choose whether to start from St Giles Street, Sout Bridge and North Bridge and are required to collect their torch between 5pm and 5.30pm.