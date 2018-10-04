Edinburgh traffic: watch out for these roadworks and weekend events like the Scottish independence march

Have your say

Motorists in Edinburgh should look out for these roadworks and events at the weekend.

Events

Central Edinburgh; All Under One Banner's March for Independence; Saturday, October 6th from 11am until 5:30pm. Castle Terrace and Johnstone Terrace will be closed from 11am-4pm. Lawnmarket, Parliament Square, High Street, Canongate and Horse Wynd will all close from 12:30pm-5:30pm (plus Abbeyhill and Abbeymount if required).

It has also been reported today that thousands of Scottish Independence supporters could cause major disruption on Princes Street on Saturday as part of a proposed 'sit down protest.'

It comes after Historic Environment Scotland would not grant permission for a political rally to go ahead in Holyrood Park, ahead of the march. If this were to happen it could cause major public transport disruption.

READ MORE: Princes Street protest planned by Scottish independence marchers over Holyrood Park ban

Hibs v Hamilton at Easter Road. Kick-off is at 3pm and local road closures and parking restrictions will apply between 2pm and 5:30pm.

Roadworks

Braid Road; Meadows/Morningside at Comiston Place; BT cabling work will result in 4-way temporary traffic lights being installed and parking suspensions on all approaches - 8am-6pm on Sat, Oct 6th.

Ferry Road; Forth Link Road opposite Easter Drylaw View; BT cabling work resulting in a road closure, with access via Ferry Road-Pennywell Road-West Pilton Avenue - 9am Sat Oct 6th until Sun Oct 7th at 5pm.

Roseburn Street; Costorphine/Murrayfield between Westfield Road/ West Approach Road and Murrayfield stadium entrance; Network Rail carrying out a bridge inspection - Sat Oct 6th at 10pm to Sun Oct 7th at 6am.

Newcraighall Road A6095; Portobello/Craigmillar between Cleikiminrig and roundabout at Whitehill Road; maintenance work on a phone mast. A contraflow system will be in place and there will be temporary bus stops in both directions, as signed - Sun, Oct 7th 6am-2pm.

George Street; St Andrew Square to Hanover Street; road closed to all westbound traffic due to crane works - Sun Oct 7th 6am-5pm.

Fountainbridge A702; at Semple Street; Scottish Water is carrying out manhole repairs, meaning the road will close westbound (no access to Dundee Street). Diversions in place via Semple Street-Morrison Street-Gardner's Crescent - Sun Oct 7th at 8am until Mon Oct 8th at 5am

Bruntsfield Place A702; Meadows/Morningside between Barclay Terrace and Valleyfield Street; Virgin Media clearing blocked cable ducts, resulting in lane closures with 'stop' and 'go' board and parking being suspended on both sides - Sun Oct 7th 8am-5pm.

Dick Place; Southside/Newington between Mansionhouse Road and Wyvern Park; Two-way temporary traffic lights in place for BT cabling work - Sun Oct 7th at 8am until Thu Oct 11th at 5pm.

Gilmerton Road A772; Liberton/Gilmerton at Moredun Dykes Road; Three-way temporary traffic lights due to Scottish Water doing manhole repairs - Sun Oct 7th at 9:30am until Mon Oct 8th at 7am.

Bernard Street A199; Leith at Shore; Four-way temporary traffic lights for BT manhole repairs. Sun Oct 7th 9:30am-4pm.