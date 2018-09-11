Edinburgh Tram disruption expected until 4pm

Edinburgh Trams have announced that they do not expect services to resume until 4pm after a man was killed after being hit by a tram.

A statement from Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to an ongoing incident, we do not anticipate to resume full service until after 1600, please continue to check our twitter feed for further updates. We have staff at busy stops to assist customers with onward travel.”

Trams will be short running between Airport and Edinburgh Park Station. Tickets will be accepted on Lothian Buses.

Witnesses reported seeing CPR being performed on the man after being struck by a tram at Saughton Mains just after midday.

Edinburgh Trams have confirmed that an investigation is underway.