Edinburgh Trams back to full service following airport accident

Have your say

Edinburgh Trams have confirmed they have a full route running today and will be serving Gogarburn, Ingliston and Edinburgh Airport.

The service had offered a part route following a crash involving a bus near Edinburgh Airport.

READ MORE: Video shows aftermath of Edinburgh Airport tram crash

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “Our maintenance teams have worked around the clock to recover our tram and repair the damage to infrastructure following the road traffic accident.

“We’re grateful for the understanding of our customers as we worked closely with our partners in response to the incident.”

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked to get your service back to normal”

READ MORE: Bus driver seriously hurt in tram crash near Edinburgh Airport

Following the incident, which left a bus driver critical in hospital, police confirmed they were launching an investigation and appealed for information.

The Gyle Shopping Centre have offered their car park facilities as a park and ride while trams were unable to serve Ingliston.