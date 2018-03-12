Edinburgh Trams declare ‘medical emergency’ at York Place

Edinburgh Tram passengers have been told to expect delays this morning after a medical emergency was declared at York Place.

Edinburgh Trams confirmed just after 9am this morning that they were dealing with an ‘on-going medical emergency’ at the York Place terminus.

Passengers travelling to and from Edinburgh Airport were told to expect delays.

Details of the nature of the emergency are as yet unknown.

At 9:30am a tweet put out by Edinburgh Trams confirmed that the emergency had been dealt with.

More to follow...

