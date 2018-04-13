Edinburgh Trams recommencing full routes following earlier accident

Edinburgh Trams are recommencing full route services following an earlier road traffic accident at Gogarburn.

As a result of the incident, trams were running to/from the City Centre (York Place) and Edinburgh Park Station only.

Work is now being carried out to restore the normal 7 minute frequency across the Capital.

Vehicles have now been recovered from the accident. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “We temporarily operated part rote between the City Centre and Edinburgh Park Station due to a minor road traffic accident in the Gogarburn area. No injuries were reported.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience while we resume our normal seven minute frequency.”