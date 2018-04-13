Edinburgh Trams recommencing full routes following earlier accident

Edinburgh Trams are recommencing full route services following an earlier road traffic accident at Gogarburn.

As a result of the incident, trams were running to/from the City Centre (York Place) and Edinburgh Park Station only.

Work is now being carried out to restore the normal 7 minute frequency across the Capital.

Vehicles have now been recovered from the accident. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “We temporarily operated part rote between the City Centre and Edinburgh Park Station due to a minor road traffic accident in the Gogarburn area. No injuries were reported.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience while we resume our normal seven minute frequency.”

Trams had been delayed as a result of a road accident at Gogarburn

