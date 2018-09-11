Edinburgh Trams resume full service after man killed at Saughton

Edinburgh Trams have declared that they are now clear to resume a full service following the death of a man at Saughton Mains on Tuesday afternoon.

A male pedestrian was involved in a collision with an Edinburgh Tram around 12.15pm on Tuesday.

The man suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Tram services in the area were temporarily suspended while emergency services attended.

A statement from Edinburgh Trams published at 4pm announced that full services had resumed.

It read: “Following today’s tragic incident, trams have now been cleared to resume full service between Edinburgh Airport and York Place.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience and understanding.”

