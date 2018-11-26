Edinburgh Trams strike threat: workers vote to take action

Edinburgh Tram workers have today voted in favour of action following a ballot.

Union Unite said the result gives members a mandate to take action in response to concerns raised over workplace relations.

The result of the ballot was a turnout of 88.9 per cent, with 69.6 per cent voting in favour of taking industrial action and 30.4 per cent voting against.

The ballot was held following concerns that workers at Edinburgh Trams were being subject to a hostile and bullying management culture, including claims of victimisation and concerns around job security.

Unite regional officer, Lyn Turner said: “This result gives our members a resounding mandate for action. We are currently in talks with management and are hopeful that we can come to a sensible agreement which fully addresses our members concerns and avoids the need to take action.”

“Unite does not want to play Scrooge by interrupting Christmas travel for Edinburgh’s citizens, but we need management to recognise that our members have legitimate concerns that must be addressed. A hostile and aggressive management culture does not deliver a safe and productive workplace, nor does it indicate dignity and respect in its treatment of workers.”