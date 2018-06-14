Edinburgh trams to operate part route following accident

Edinburgh Trams will operate a part route service between York Place and the Gyle Centre until the end of service today.

Tram tickets will be valid on Airlink 100 from Haymarket to the Airport, on Skylink 200 between Maybury and Airport and on Skylink 300 between the Gyle and Airport.

The service disruption comes following an accident yesterday which resulted in a driver beingbeen taken to hospital with serious injuries after his bus hit a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

The incident in which the tram derailed occurred at Eastfield Avenue between the airport and Ingliston just before 5.30pm.

Six passengers on the tram at the time are not believed to be injured and there were no passengers on the bus.