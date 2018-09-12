Edinburgh University hit by ‘crippling’ cyber attack

Have your say

The online systems and wireless server was left crippled at Edinburgh University yesterday following a cyber attack.

The wireless system at the university as well as other sites under the domain were left crippled following the incident that took place during Freshers week.

Jisc, the internet service of the university confirmed that there was an attack on the domain, with the university believed to be the only one affected.

Despite the attack, it is believed that no personal information or data was stolen.

A spokesman said: “The university takes cyber security very seriously and has rigid measures in place to protect our systems and data.

“Our defences reacted quickly and no data has been compromised.

“We will continue to work with our internet service provider, the National Cyber Crime Bureau and with other universities to prevent these network attacks in future. “

UK universities are thought to be at high risk of attacks, with one in three said to face hourly attempts.