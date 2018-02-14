Edinburgh University researcher in chemical spill alert

Have your say

A LUCKLESS lab worker triggered a major chemical alert this afternoon after breaking out in a rash while working with bleach.

Specialist firefighters, paramedics and police were scrambled to a University of Edinburgh research unit in Little France Drive shortly after 12pm.

The male researcher was taken to the neighbouring the Royal Infirmary for treatment but his injures are not thought to be serious.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1210 hours today to attend an incident at Little France Drive in Edinburgh.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations response teams to the scene.

“One male patient was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Reports of a “small leak” of hydrogen peroxide meant emergency services activated their special operations protocols.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service has a number of paramedics within our special operations response teams who are trained and equipped to provide specialist clinical care in challenging and hazardous environments.,” added the spokeswoman.

“This includes the capability to deploy and utilise specific antidotes across Scotland for a range of situations.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service environmental protection unit was also deployed - together with two fire engines - but was stood down.

Police are also understood to have been on stand-by to help support fire and ambulance colleagues.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to a university research building, Little France Drive, Edinburgh, where crews are currently working to make the area safe.”

A University of Edinburgh spokesman declined to comment.