Edinburgh weather forecast: dry and cool today but getting warmer next week

Edinburgh is forecast to get warmer next week after a few days of cooler temperatures.

Met Office spokesman, Grahame Madge, said the rest of today will stay mainly bright and dry but there is potential for some cloud and rain showers in the capital. Temperatures will fluctuate between 12C and 13C, with a maximum of 14C.

Tomorrow is set to bring more of the same cloudy weather.

Mr Madge said there is an "increased chance" of rain in the capital on Friday but brighter conditions are forecast in the evening.

He said there will be a low chance of rain over the weekend, with temperatures rising slightly to a potential maximum of 17C on Sunday.

He added: "Tuesday (next week) is really the furthest ahead I can accurately predict right now, but there is the potential for temperatures stay up to around 17C. The average maximum temperature for this time of year is 14C, so we have got temperatures potentially getting a bit above average.

"There is the potential next week for warmer air to be drawn up from further south and the potential for warmer conditions."

But he warned that overnight temperatures in the capital will dip into single figures over the next few days, adding: "From Friday into Saturday, temperatures will likely fall well down into single figures."