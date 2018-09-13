Edinburgh weather forecast: mainly dry and cool today but rain tomorrow

Edinburgh should stay mainly dry and cool today - but heavy rain is forecast tomorrow.

The Met Office website says there is a 50% chance of rain for a brief spell this afternoon, with an 80% chance of heavy rain between 9am and 11am tomorrow and lighter showers are predicted up to 1pm.

Saturday is expected to stay dry with more rain forecast on Sunday. However, conditions are due to improve next week with maximum temperatures of 17C forecast on Tuesday and potentially 18C on Wednesday.

There is the potential for warmer air to be drawn up from the south next week, bringing warmer temperatures.

However, overnight temperatures are expected to dip into single figures for the next few days, especially from Friday going into Saturday.