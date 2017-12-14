Edinburgh welcomes Tennent’s Rude-olph the reindeer

EDINBURGH will be awash with the spirit of Tennent’s Lager this month as the drinks firm serves up its Christmas campaign, including festive glassware, the perfect music playlist and a banter-giving, bad-mouthed reindeer named Rude-olph.

Kicking off the merriments, Tennent’s limited edition festive glassware has been released in 55 pubs across Edinburgh - giving your pint its very own Christmas jumper.

Rude-olph will be at The Black Bull, Grassmarket, until Saturday. Picture: Contributed

And exclusive to The Black Bull, Grassmarket, a bad-mouthed Scots reindeer named Rude-olph has been enlisted as the new Christmas temp, and will on hand until Saturday, dishing out advice and banter to pub-goers.

To ensure the soundtrack is just right over the Christmas period, Tennent’s has surveyed a thousand people to find out what songs drinkers want to hear on their night out, and importantly, what they don’t want to hear.

Punters voted Wham’s Last Christmas followed by The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York as the top tunes they’d want to hear, while novelty songs by The Cheeky Girls and Alvin and the Chipmunks were picked as the biggest festive turkeys.

Over 60% of punters said Christmas wouldn’t be the same without their local, but setting the right atmosphere is essential. Good music was voted as one of the most important factors in making a festive pub visit fun, with 72% saying they’ve stayed in the pub longer because the playlist was so good.

Picture: Contributed

But the most important festive ingredient is unsurprisingly the company! Pals were overwhelmingly voted the best drinking buddies (60%) with other halves (47%) and family (45%) in close competition for second place.

Alan McGarrie, Head of UK Brand Marketing at Tennent’s Lager said:

“From planning the perfect night out to advice on what perfume to buy your mum, Tennent’s are always here to serve Scotland and provide some Christmas cheer.

“We’ve sent out our Christmas temp Rude-olph to local pubs to keep everyone right with some festive tips and advice.

Picture: Andy Buchanan

“We’ve listened to the people and to help pubs serve up the ultimate night out, we’ve also issued a playlist of the top 10 songs that make people want to stay in the pub longer, and those that they should avoid. It’s the time way to enjoy a pint with your pal in your local over Christmas – cheers!”

If you don’t get the opportunity to meet Rude-olph in person don’t fret! A virtual, mobile version of the red-nosed, hard-faced reindeer will be available online to help consumers with all their Christmas quandaries, and you can catch a glimpse of him in all his glory in Tennent’s hilarious preview video here: https://youtu.be/OUvCbt5S38g

