Edinburgh West End apartments named best UK luxury hotel outside of London

A LUXURY West End hotel has billed itself as genuine competition to London’s finest establishments after being named the UK’s best outside of the British capital.

But in a sign of the chic establishment’s ability to punch well above its weight, the mix of 23 one and two-bedroom luxury apartments was the top hotel to make the list outside of London.

Originally opened as just five apartments by owners Graham and Gillian Wood in 2006, The Chester Residence was the only Edinburgh hotel to be named in the best service and small hotel categories in a sign of its clout.

General manager Jill Darling said customised event lists for all guests and breakfast served to the door were all special additions offered outside of the typical serviced apartment experience.

She said: “We are able to rival what some of the best hotels can offer, including those in London.

“With us, we make sure we are investing in our buildings and investing in the business. One of our buildings is going through a major refurbishment to ensure that what we’re offering our guests is not stagnant, that we’re continue to be competitive within the market and are adapting what we offer.

“Our guests are our No.1 priority.”

The Chester Residence boasts 26 major accolades since opening and has placed in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for five years’ running.

The luxury experience in each apartment includes a laptop safe, Molton Brown cosmetic products, a Nespresso coffee machine, individually controlled heating and 300-thread count Egyptian cotton bedding.

The apartments are split across locations on Rothesay Place and Chester Street.

The Edinburgh hotel was only beaten by London’s exclusive destinations Egerton House in Knightsbridge and Mayfair’s The Beaumont, as well as Hotel 41 and The Milestone Hotel and Residences.

A night at Egerton House, situated within a short walk of Harrods and the V&A Museum, would set guests back at least £260 a night for a standard double room during low season.

Ms Darling said The Chester Residence attracted a lot of American tourists.

She said the Capital’s tourism sector was embracing the ever growing influx of visitors rather than struggling under the burden.

“There’s so many new markets coming to Edinburgh either from within the UK, but even from around the world,” she said. “We’ve seen a huge increase in our Chinese guests that are coming to the city. It’s booming.”

“What we offer as properties – not only ourselves, but there’s some fantastic properties within the city – we’re very, very lucky.”

TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards are given out annually and based on millions of reviews and opinions from tourists around the world.

