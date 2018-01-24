Edinburgh West End pad named best UK luxury hotel outside of London

One of Edinburgh’s five-star establishments has been named as the top luxury hotel outside of London.

The Chester Residence in the Capital’s chic West End has earned the lofty billing in this year’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The Rothesay Place residence was awarded fifth place in the UK luxury hotel category.

Chester’s also finished in 14th place in the best service category across Britain.

It was the only Edinburgh hotel to be named in the best service and small hotel award rankings.

This is the fifth year running The Chester Residence has won accolades in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

These luxury hotel opened in 2006 and has previously been named best five-star hotel in Scotland in last year’s trivago.co.uk awards.

The Chester Residence is a collection of 23 five-star apartments boasting either one or two bedrooms.

Luxury facilities include a laptop safe, Molton Brown cosmetic products, a Nespresso coffee machine and individually controlled heating.

The Chester Residence general manager Jill Darling said: “We are delighted to be awarded TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for the fifth year running and we are incredibly proud to be recognised as the top Edinburgh hotel in each of these three categories.

“We pride ourselves on offering each guest a personalised service to ensure they have a memorable stay and these awards are testament to the hard work of our team.

“We are hugely grateful to all of our guests who voted for us in these awards. Being consistently voted number one out of over 150 Edinburgh hotels in Edinburgh is also a huge achievement, which we never take for granted.”

