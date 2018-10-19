Edinburgh woman films cow charging down Hebridean field with bucket stuck on its head

This is the hilarious moment a cow could be seen charging down a Hebridean field with a bucket swinging on its head.

The video clip, filmed by Louisa Queen from Edinburgh , shows a herd of cows charging ahead, with the bucket-headed cow desperately trying not to fall behind.

A cow in South Uist in the Outer Hebrides. Pic: Shutterstock

Louisa came across the bizarre sight while on the Hebridean Way in Uist.

She posted the video last Saturday on the public Facebook page 'Scottish hill walking and wild camping,' where the funny cow gained a lot of fans.

Louisa gave the video a caption: "Saw this little cracker on Uist last week while walking the Hebridean Way."

The clip begins with the group of cows charging from the distance and into view towards her.

Louisa remarks: "It's not very often you get to see this thundering down the road towards you."

The cows passes by on her left and the camera zooms in slightly before she adds: "Especially this guy."

The brown cow, bucket over its head and swinging all over the place, then comes into view.

The cow is travelling quickly for having it's vision reduced so much, although it can see out of the bucket's bottom end.

As it passes by the bucket can be heard dangling and jumping up and down on the cow's head, as the video clip comes to an end.

Most Facebook users found the funny side to the video, with some coming up with puns.

Darren Mackie quipped: "A barrel of laughs."

Mark Doverty said: "Blinkers are supposed to help them run faster."

Another, Craig McGovern, joked that it looked "likes something out of Ferdinand," an animated comedy movie about a bull with a big heart who is mistaken for a dangerous beast.

Some people did express concerns for the animal's welfare, with Valentina Conway saying: "Aww poor beast it needs help not laughed at!"

But Louisa replied: "I can assure you no animals were hurt as part of this video....

"Also the farmer was there and well aware. Cows love to play. It wasn’t in any distress."