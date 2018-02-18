Edinburgh woman jailed for hiding drug-filled Kinder Egg in vagina

Have your say

Two Scots have been jailed after attempting to smuggle drugs into Creamfields.

READ MORE - German bakery worker speaks out about alleged sighting of missing Scot

Hannah Lewis and Alex Elliot were part of a gang of dealers apprehended as they tried to gain access to the Cheshire festival.

Edinburgh resident Lewis, 21, was caught with nearly £3,500 worth of cocaine and 58 ecstasy pills, which she concealed in a Kinder Egg placed inside her vagina.

Elliot pled guilty to possessing ecstasy with intent to supply and possessing cocaine.

The 18-year-old from Musselburgh was sentenced to two years and four months.

Lewis received the same sentence. In court she said: “I’m so truly sorry for coming down here and committing this crime – I promise I will never ever do anything like this again.”

READ MORE - Morrissey jibe at Nicola Sturgeon sparks walk-out at Scottish gig