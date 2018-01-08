‘Edinburgh won’t be known as a city, just a campus’ Readers react to nightclub closure

Readers of the Edinburgh Evening News have shared their opinion on the closure of a legendary nightclub.

Silk is to close its doors on January 27 to make way for student accommodation.

Writing on their Facebook page they wrote: “The irony therefore is that the Capital of Scotland is losing yet another young people venue, to make way for a student accommodation development.

“Perhaps once the city is devoid of all nightlife and young people stop choosing Edinburgh to study/live/work, the powers that be will finally understand the essential contribution venues like ours make to the cities overall appeal.

And it would appear that many of our readers felt the same about the club closing.

Kim Miller wrote: “More student accommodation, just what’s needed! Build some council houses, it’s needed more urgently”

Sheila Duff commented: “Fountainbridge and Dundee Street is full now of students accommodation we need homes. Now this down Kingstable Road it’s like living on a student campus. nothing against students but enough is enough.”

Erik Duncan chimed in with: “Soon edinburgh won’t be known as a city, but instead just as a campus.”

Jamie Headspeath asked: “ How are you going to attract the students for the accommodation when there’s zero music venues or nightlife for them?”

Kieron Butters summed up the thoughts of many of our readers saying: “Edinburgh nightlife is slowly but surely disappearing”

Not all were against the club closing though with Jamie Miller saying: “Silk closing is good news. There’s a shortage of affordable student accommodation in the city. This makes for very welcome reading!”