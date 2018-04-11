Edinburgh Zoo launches vending machine to recycle plastic bottles

Edinburgh Zoo has launched a new reverse vending machine to encourage visitors to recycle plastic bottles.

Animal lovers who help to fill a large rhino transportation crate with empty plastic drinks containers will receive 10p a bottle in return.

The zoo is working with the Have You Got the Bottle? campaign and the Marine Conservation Society on the project highlighting the impact of plastic on the environment.

The Scottish Government has pledged to introduce a Scotland-wide deposit return scheme for used drinks cans and bottles.

Launching the zoo’s scheme, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Edinburgh Zoo has a long and distinguished history of environmental conservation work, so it is no surprise that it is leading the way for Scotland’s visitor attractions by encouraging and enabling the many thousands of patrons who visit the zoo every year to recycle single use plastics.

“By becoming part of the solution rather than part of the problem, Edinburgh Zoo is helping the Scottish Government to achieve our ambition of reducing single use plastics and ensuring that as much as possible is recycled.”

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland chief executive Barbara Smith added: “Our reverse vending machine is an exciting initiative which enables visitors to recycle their plastic bottles during their visit to the zoo.

“Conservation and sustainability go hand in hand, so it is vital we play our part to highlight the importance of reducing our reliance on and the recycling of single-use plastics.

“Through our Green Pawprints campaign, we are engaging with visitors and helping to change behaviours, with our reverse vending machine and our use of Vegware in our eateries being fantastic examples.”

