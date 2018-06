Five neighbours in Edinburgh have won a share of £6000 after their postcode, EH3 5LS, won the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Four of the neighbours scooped £1000 each, while the fifth won £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised a total of £310 million to date for 4000 good causes right across Scotland, the UK and internationally.