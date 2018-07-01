Elderly woman taken to hospital after Dalkeith housing blaze

Have your say

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out this morning in a sheltered housing complex in Dalkeith.

Four fire engines rushed to the incident on Avenue Road after being alerted to the blaze at 9.03am.

Firefighters put out a small blaze that had been contained.

Emergency services said 15 elderly residents were evacuated and checked by ambulance crews at the complex before one woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “SFRS were alerted to the fire at around 9.03am after a fire alarm went off in a sheltered housing complex.

“Four fire engines were sent to Avenue Road where a small fire was extinguished. Crews safely evacuated 15 residents who were assessed on the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service as a precaution.

“One female casualty was taken to the Royal Infirmary and firefighters left the scene after making the area safe.”

