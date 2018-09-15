Emergency services attend flat fire in Edinburgh

Fire crews have rushed to the scene of a flat fire in the Capital.

The emergency services attended the scene after being called to an address at Muirhouse View.

Fire, police and ambulance crews all attended the incident just after 10:30.

According to reports, a firefighter was seen carrying a young child down a ladder from a second-floor flat.

Police Scotland and the fire service have confirmed they are attending an incident but have not released any details.

Eyewitness accounts state that a burnt-out motorcycle could be seen in the stairwell of the block of flats.