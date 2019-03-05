Emirates to hold recruitment day in Edinburgh this Friday

Dubai-based airline Emirates is on the hunt for new Scottish candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions.

The airline say cabin crew are offered an employment package, including a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

READ MORE - Road closures and suspended parking spaces for Edinburgh’s summer festivals



Applicants must be at least 21 years old at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,” Jewsbury continued.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

The Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day is on Friday 8th March at 9am sharp at the Holiday Inn Edinburgh; 132 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, EH12 6UA.