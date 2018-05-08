Emirates to launch daily flight from Edinburgh to Dubai

Emirates has announced it will offer a daily flight to Dubai from the Capital.

The new service will begin on the 1st of early October, with daily flights arriving at Edinburgh at 14:50 before departing at 2015 and arriving in Dubai at 0640.

It will be a year-round service and maintains and strengthens Scotland’s busiest airport’s links with the Middle East ahead of the departure of Etihad’s Abu Dhabi route.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “This is a fantastic announcement as we welcome another world-renowned airline to Scotland’s busiest airport – a clear statement that Edinburgh Airport is the gateway to Scotland.

“The route enhances our connectivity to the Middle East and further afield as we access that long-haul network, giving us greater access and choice than ever before. It also back fills the departure of Etihad even before that service ceases.

“The service caters for leisure and business passengers, providing daily links for international tourism and trade opportunities both inbound and outbound, and will help our growth and international standing as a world class hub.

“We’re delighted to welcome Emirates on-board and further expand our international choice for the 13.4 million passengers who use Edinburgh Airport every year, and we look forward to working with Emirates to provide a top-class service for passengers and ensure the success of this Edinburgh to Dubai route.”

Hubert Frach, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, West, said: “We’re increasing our capacity to Scotland to meet growing demand, and by introducing a daily flight to Edinburgh, it will complement our current double daily flights between Dubai and Glasgow.

Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination, and the new service will offer our customers from across our global network, particularly from key inbound markets such as Asia and Australia, a direct option to the city via our Dubai hub.”

Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf said: “This new route, between Edinburgh and Dubai, is excellent news, increasing Scotland’s connectivity and helping to promote the country around the globe.

“It will give Scottish businesses even better access to global markets, thanks to the number of onward destinations on offer from Dubai.

It also means that the rising number of tourists looking to visit Scotland will have even more options when it comes to experiencing our world-famous hospitality.

“This new service will complement Emirates’ existing Scottish flights and shows the airline has great confidence in our aviation sector.”

Malcom Roughhead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland added: “VisitScotland is delighted to welcome Emirates’ move to increase its daily services between Dubai and Scotland. This, alongside the recent news that Hainan Airlines will commence direct flights between Beijing and Edinburgh from 12 June, shows that international airlines have a strong commitment in investing in Scotland.

“The recently launched campaign, Scotland is Now, extends an invitation to visit, live, work, study and invest in Scotland and these investments will not only benefit Scots wishing to travel to Dubai for leisure or business but help increase inbound tourism from UAE, Australasia, China and further afield.”

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst, StrategicAero Research, said: “Definitely a great move for Emirates to plug the void left by Etihad.

“Don’t be surprised if Emirates doubles frequencies within a year too.”