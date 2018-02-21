Evangelist American pastor Billy Graham dies aged 99

The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counsellor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died.

Dr Billy Graham crusade in Glasgow - General view

Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. He was 99.

Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio. Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society.

During his life it is estimated that he preached to an estimated 200 million people in 185 countries around the world.

Massive crowds turned up to Ibrox and Tynecastle to hear him speak when he visited Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.

Billy Graham in Glasgow

In 1991, Billy Graham made a return to the Scottish capital, appearing alongside Sir Cliff Richard at an evangelical rally held at Murrayfield Stadium.

More to follow.