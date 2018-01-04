Everything you need to know about the Great Edinburgh Winter Run

Have your say

With the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run is just over a week away weeks away, below are some essential tips to get you through event day on Saturday 13 January fuss free.

RUN WHATEVER THE WEATHER

Because this is winter and the weather can be challenging, it’s important to dress appropriately for the event.

In the past, the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run has seen rain, wind, snow and sunshine so ensure you bring warm and waterproof clothing and a change of warm clothes to put on after you’re finished.

Event organisers will put a contingency course in place if required.

GETTING THERE

The Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run starts and finishes on Queen’s Drive, located on the north side of Arthur’s Seat beside Holyrood Palace.

There are plenty of well signposted public car parks in Edinburgh City Centre within easy walking distance of Holyrood Park.

Road closures on Queen’s Drive will also be operational from 6am on the day of the event and there is no parking within Holyrood Park on event day.

Edinburgh is well served by buses and many routes pass close to the event site at Holyrood Park.

For more information about public transport in the city, please visit transportforedinburgh.com.

There are a number of bike racks in Holyrood Park and the local area – including in front of the Scottish Parliament building.

ARRIVE IN PLENTY TIME

The start assembly areas will open to white wave and green wave runners at 9.30am and to pink and red wave runners at 9.50am.

The first warm-up will begin at 9.34am and the second warm-up will start at 10am.

Participants are advised to arrive to assemble with plenty of time to spare.

Runners have been assigned a coloured number based on their predicted running time to improve the running experience.

MEETING UP

Runners should arrange to meet their family, friends and supporters at the A-Z reunion banners that are located close to the finish line in Holyrood Park.

Participants should stand under the lettered banner that corresponds with the first letter of their surname.

VISIT THE EVENT VILLAGE

On the main event side in Holyrood Park, runners and spectators will find everything that they need for an enjoyable day.

The event has teamed up with some fantastic local retailers to bring a great range of food and drinks for participants to fuel up fill up or warm up.

The food court is located beside the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh XCountry course so spectators can also find a seat and enjoy food while watching the competition.

The Great Run information point is also located near the start line to assist with questions and missing run packs.

WATCH THE WORLD’S BEST ATHLETES

The best way to recover after your 5k run is to watch Scotland’s Laura Muir and some of the world’s best athletes, stride through the muddy hills of Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park while staying wrapped up with some hot food and drink.

Wear plenty of layers and stick around to show your support for the wealth of international and local talent on display at the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh XCountry.

Best of the event is completely free to spectate!

For more information on the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run and the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh XCountry visit: Greatrun.org/Winter