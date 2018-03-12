Evicted mum’s belongings including tragic baby’s mementoes dumped in rain

A WOMAN returned home to discover all her possessions had been dumped out of a second floor window and left in the rain.

An Edinburgh mum-of-nine found she had been evicted from her Drylaw flat after she had fallen behind on paying her rent following a bout of depression.

Property dumped in garden in front of an Edinburgh woman's flat when she came home to find she had been evicted. Picture: SWNS

Among the items hurled onto a neighbour’s garden was a memory box with keepsakes of her baby daughter, Leonnaigh, who died at five weeks old from a suspected cot death 16 years ago.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the woman’s daughter said: “The memory box had things from the hospital in it and clothes.

“It was heartbreaking to see the box lying in the garden.”

She added: “the landlord told my mum a week in advance that she was getting evicted. My mum was getting a van and we planned to leave.

“When we got to the flat, the landlord was smiling away at the window and laughing at my mum.

“My mum was so hurt to see all our possessions lying there.”

Beds, clothing, a sofa, toys and televisions were included in the belongings piled up outside the flat.

The landlord allegedly carried out the eviction along with three assistants.

An onlooking neighbour saw the belongings being thrown of the second floor window. The possessions were left in the garden of a neighbour who had recently died.

The evicted woman’s daughter, her partner and daughter have been placed in emergency accommodation after reporting themselves homeless to the council while the mum-of-nine is currently staying with her sister.

The landlord said: “I am a professional landlord and carry out all of my business in accordance with the law.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Wester Drylaw Place at around 4.15pm on Friday 9 March following a disturbance.

“An 18-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with this and are expected to appear in court at a later date.”