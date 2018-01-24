Ex-Edinburgh head of transport only spent ‘5 per cent of his time’ on trams

A FORMER head of transport at the city council has claimed he only accepted the job on condition he had to spend no more than 5 per cent of his time dealing with the tram project.

Marshall Poulton took up the post in April 2008 - just a month before the council gave the go ahead for the project - and was later given the additional role of tram monitoring officer.

But he told the tram inquiry chaired by Lord Hardie that he had “absolutely no experience” of delivering a tram project and believed his skill set was more to do with traffic and transportation.

The inquiry heard Mr Poulton - now assistant director of transport in Newcastle - had initially not wanted the city council to pass on his contact details to the inquiry.

Asked why he had taken this attitude, he said: “I felt my very minor role in the tram project was minimal and I didn’t think it was going to be worth anyone’s time to get me called as a witness.”

But he later agreed his role as tram monitoring officer (TMO) made him responsible for ensuring the council’s arms-length tram firm TIE fulfilled its obligations, including on terms of cost, timetable, risk and contracts and he also reported to other senior officials on disputes between TIE and the contractors.

In his written evidence to the inquiry, Mr Poulton said: “In joining City of Edinburgh Council in April 2008 I had absolutely no experience in delivering or assisting in any form of tram project.

“Indeed, at my appointment I was very clear with my director Dave Anderson, that I was interested in accepting the head of transport role on offer on the basis that I had minimal involvement in the Edinburgh Tram Project.

“Mr Anderson accepted my position and we both agreed that my involvement would. be no greater than five per cent of my time and would be reviewed in the future.”

Inquiry counsel Ross McClelland asked him: “Why were you so keen not to be involved?”

Mr Poulton said he felt his skill set was different. He said: “I’m not a one-project person. I’ve got a broader portfolio than that. The job description had a broad range of functions.”

Mr McClelland noted there was no mention of a five per cent time cap in Mr Poulton’s letter of appointment and asked if it was realistic for a head of transport in Edinburgh to expect to limit his involvement with the tram project.

He said: “I knew there would be interaction with TIE to deliver the tram project but I wasn’t really wanting to get involved 100 per cent of my time reporting on the trams.”

Mr Poulton said there had not previously been a TMO but in the autumn of 2008 his boss Dave Anderson, director of city development, had approached him in autumn 2008 and said he wanted him to take on the role.

“I was happy with that so long as it was not going to be more than five per cent of my time.”

Mr Poulton said over time he came to the view that the TMO role should be a 100 per cent position.

And the inquiry heard that a later review of the post did lead to it becoming full-time and another official took over from Mr Poulton.

READ MORE: Video: Shocking footage shows boy ‘bus surfing’ in Edinburgh