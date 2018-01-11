Ex-policeman who exposed himself quits teaching role

AN ex-detective convicted of exposing himself outside a public toilet in East Lothian has quit his new job at a high school.

Mark Gifford was caught exposing himself to undercover officers in 2016 outside the public toilets at Longniddry Bents.

The location is notorious as a popular dogging spot.

A court statement at the time said his “trousers were lowered” and his “buttocks exposed”.

Mark, 44, was fined £300 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for committing the act. An appeal against the ruling was thrown out last year.

His employers, Edinburgh firm Sumdog, have now demanded a full probe into why he was offered the role at Govan High in Glasgow.

Upon learning he was under investigation, Mr Gifford handed in his resignation.

A spokesperson for Sumdog said the matter was being taken “very seriously”.

“Mark has resigned his employment with Sumdog with immediate effect.

“We were not notified of any criminal convictions as part of the process of recruiting Mark.

“We are therefore considering legal action against the recruitment consultancy involved.”