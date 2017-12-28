Ex-soldier convicted for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

A FORMER soldier who raped a 12-year-old girl was jailed for six years today.

Kenneth Hart, 48, from South Queensferry admitted raping the schoolgirl at a house in Edinburgh, between 2014 and 2015.

He also pled guilty to sexually abusing her and was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Hart: “You have pleaded guilty to repeatedly raping and sexually abusing this girl over a 17-month-period when she was a child. You offered her financial inducements.”

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the abuse came to light when the girl told a relative.

Lord Mulholland described the young victim as “very brave.”

Solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson said: “He was in the Army and then ran a family business. He is assessed as low risk of re-conviction. He has a limited record and a supportive family.”

The court heard that when Hart was initially questioned by police he denied everything and claimed the girl had made it all up.

He later pleaded guilty.