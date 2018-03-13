Explore the National Museum of Scotland without leaving the house

THE NATIONAL Museum of Scotland can now be viewed by anyone in the world without leaving the house -- thanks to Google Maps.

It is the first museum or gallery in the country to be made available for exploration on the search engine.

The museum’s galleries have been captured digitally in partnership with Google Arts and Culture.

Users can move through the permanent galleries at the click of a button, viewing around 20,000 objects on display.

It joins the Taj Mahal, the Uffizi and the Palace of Versailles in offering people the chance to explore its interior virtually.

More than 1,000 objects from National Museums Scotland’s collections have also been added to the Google Arts and Culture online collection.

The organisation works with institutions around the world to make cultural and historical material accessible online.

The technology will help people plan their visit, act as a resource for teachers in classrooms and allow people from all over the world to visit the museum.

Rob Cawston, Head of Digital Media at National Museums Scotland said: “We’re constantly looking at how we can make our collections more accessible and open them up to new audiences.

“Digital technology is offering us unparalleled opportunities to do just that, and our partnership with Google Arts and Culture gives people from around the world a novel new way to explore the Museum and discover its world-class collections.”

Suhair Khan of Google Arts and Culture said: “We are thrilled to bring the collections of National Museums Scotland to a global audience.

“The Google Arts and Culture platform is now showcasing the stories of this incredibly important museum’s collections and its building, as well as displaying gigapixel resolution imagery of masterpieces - all of which can be experienced by visitors around the world.”

