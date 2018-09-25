Family ‘humbled’ by fundraiser for man killed by Edinburgh tram

Have your say

A FUNDRAISER to pay for the funeral of a man who died after being hit by a tram has surpassed the target.

Carlos Correa Palacio, 53, died in the tragic incident close to the Saughton tram stop, off Broomhouse Drive on Tuesday, September 11.

And now those close to the family of the dad-of-two are trying to raise cash to help pay for a proper send-off.

The Just Giving page was set up by relative Gaileen Mackinnon in a bid to raise £2000 but just a week after it started, the total has reached nearly £2,500.

Gaileen said Carlos’ death was “a great shock” and her nephews Carlos and Callum had now lost their father.

She added: “Carlos was a 53-year-old loving father and husband, who had not long started what he said was his dream job working for Lothian buses and unfortunately didn’t have any life insurance.

“We would like to show our support to my nephews and his wife by helping Callum and Carlos and Claudia raise funds towards funeral costs as we all know how much of a financial burden a funeral is, especially for two young boys, and we would like to make things a little easier for them at such a sad and difficult time.”

Gaileen also urged people to leave messages and comments for the family.

Mr Palacio’s wife Claudia Patricia Betancur Rodas said she was humbled by the support the family had received.

More than ten police vehicles responded to the incident following reports of a collision between the tram and a pedestrian just after midday on September 11.

Despite first aid and CPR attempts, Mr Palacio suffered serious injuries and died at the scene at Saughton tram station.

Tram services were suspended while officers carried out a collision investigation.

Edinburgh Trams re-opened the route by approximately 4pm.

Officers from Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit are currently investigating the collision.

Sergeant John Easton said: “Officers spent considerable time both speaking to people at the scene and examining the tram, and we will continue to investigate to establish the circumstances.”

The death has also prompted an investigation by Edinburgh Trams.

The City of Edinburgh Council also said it would also be looking into the incident.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport convener, said at the time: “This is dreadfully sad news and I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to investigate what happened.”

To donate, search Gaileen Mackinnon on the Just Giving website.