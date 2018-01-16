Family in emotional appeal to find missing Finnish teacher

CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a Finnish teacher who vanished a week ago from a tram stop in the city centre.

Riina Elisabeth Sjögren’s behaviour grew more erratic leading up to her disappearance last Tuesday - culminating in her missing a flight from Edinburgh Airport.

Police have released new pictures of missing Finnish tourist Riina Elisabeth Sjorgren

Her mum and sister in Helsinki described her as “out of sorts” when they last saw her at Christmas, prompting police to appeal for help in finding her.

“They’re struggling, it’s very distressing” said chief inspector Stevie Sutherland. “It’s so out of character. She stays in touch regularly but hasn’t over the past week.

“She wasn’t herself when she went home for Christmas.”

Riina, 38, flew into London last Saturday after leaving her job in the Finnish capital teaching religious studies.

Chief Insp Stevie Sutherland launches the appeal at York Place

She then travelled to Edinburgh by train last Monday, arriving at Waverley before making her way to Edinburgh Airport by bus.

Riina travelled back into the city centre that evening and visited the castle but officers are unaware where she stayed the night.

She returned to the airport last Tuesday and was booked on an Amsterdam flight but never got on it.

After travelling back into the city centre at 8.50pm, Riina was captured on CCTV at the York Place tram stop at 10.20pm facing the Playhouse - but then vanished.

The alarm was raised by security staff at the airport after they found Riina’s bag, containing her purse, phone, coat and other belongings.

She is described as an experienced traveller who can speak several languages including English.

Riina is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair and wears glasses.

When last seen she was wearing dark trousers, and a blue cardigan with a red or pink top underneath and a black and white scarf.

Riina’s sister, Kirsi Maria Sjögren, 30, speaking from Helsinki, said: “Everybody is so afraid. We have no idea what happened to Riina.

“The police came to my mother’s house last week. They said that Riina’s luggage was found at the airport but that they don’t know where she is.

“We didn’t know that she was going to Edinburgh. She just left and didn’t tell anyone where she was going. It’s completely out of character.

“Riina has never done anything like this. We have no idea why she would go to Edinburgh.

“The police have been very helpful but I don’t think they know what has happened to her.

“If somebody has seen Riina or heard from her, please call the police.

“Riina, if you see this please call mum. She is sick with worry.”

Those with information are asked to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3748 of 9 January.