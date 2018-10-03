Family in heartfelt appeal to find missing man believed to be in Edinburgh

A family have issued a desperate appeal to find a missing father who is thought to be in Edinburgh.

Ryan Warner (24) was last seen by his girlfriend in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, at 6am on Monday.

Members of his family believe that he has since travelled to Edinburgh and have issued anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

His brother Danny said: “He hasn’t been seen since his girlfriend left to go to work on Monday morning, but we know that he is in Edinburgh.

“He used a payphone in the city centre, possibly near Princes Street, to call my mum this morning. We think that he got a bus which arrived in Edinburgh late last night – maybe around 10pm.”

He added: “He doesn’t have his mobile phone which is making it more difficult, but we know he used his [bank] card in Penrith, and the times fit in with the bus we think he got yesterday.

“We’re all really concerned. His mum and dad are worried sick, and he has a two-year-old boy.

“The appeal on social media has had more than 1300 shares. Everyone just wants him back.”

Publishing the appeal on social media, police said Ryan is believed to be on foot and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, black shorts and Nike trainers and possibly carrying a drawstring bag.