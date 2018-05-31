Family of missing Edinburgh hillwalker informed after body found

The family of a missing man have been informed after Police Scotland confirmed the body of a man has been found following searches in the Knoydart area.

The family of Ian Stalker, 65, from Edinburgh has been informed.

Concern was raised for Ian on Wednesday, May 30 after he did not return from a walk in the area the previous day.

The body was recovered during searches by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency Helicopter Rescue 951 and personnel from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Sergeant Keith Almond said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”