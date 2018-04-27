Family pay tribute to Kirsty Maxwell one year after her death

The family of Kirsty Maxwell, who fell to her death while on a hen trip in Benidorm, have paid tribute to her almost one year on from her fall.

The 27-year-old fell to her death in Benidorm with family admitting they are still coming to terms with her “brutal death” one year on.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, fell from the tenth floor of the Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

She had entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident, where she was described as being in a “state of terror”.

READ MORE: Man ‘saw Kirsty Maxwell’s body’ after she fell, family claim

In a statement, they said: “One year we have been fighting for justice, truth and answers.

“One year trying to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl.

“This weekend we will mark in our own private way, remembering Kirsty and how special she was to us all, how much she affected our lives and how much we miss her.”

They added: “We would like to thank you all for your continued support, welcome wishes and respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult period for our family.

“Family and friends will be changing social media profile photos to a picture of Kirsty.

READ MORE: Kirsty Maxwell’s clothes were only examined ‘with the naked eye’

“Please feel free to support by changing your picture for the duration of Sunday April 29. Thank you from all the family.”

The family, who admitted they had gone through an “extremely difficult period” have frequently campaigned for information and went out to Benidorm frequently in attempts to try and appeal for anyone to come forward.

They were also seeking answers on what happened to the clothes she was wearing on the night but it has now been revealed that Spanish forensic officers destroyed them after her death.

According to her family, ker clothes were also never tested for DNA.