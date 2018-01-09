Fancy renting a Harry Potter themed flat in Edinburgh?

Harry Potter fans can now stay in a magical Potter themed flat in the heart of the city’s Old Town

It is a well known fact that J.K Rowling wrote the first Harry Potter book in an Edinburgh cafe, and there’s more than a few influences of the city within the series of books, which is why the author’s most famous works have been been celebrated in shops, a dedicated Potter trail and a hotel suite in the capital. There’s even a Harry Potter themed pop up bar due to open sometime this year and the famous Conan Doyle pub has had a re-brand to the J.K Rowling, as part of an interactive art installation. It is fair to say that Edinburgh can’t get enough of its famous fictional son.

Picture: the living room has been designed to look like the Gryffindor common room, www.canongateluxuryapartment.co.uk

But now Potter fans have yet another reason to visit the city thanks to the opening of a Harry Potter themed flat, which is available to rent all year round. Cannongate Luxury apartment has been decorated in such a way that guests will feel as if they have walked into Hogwarts.

The two bedroom flat has a master bedroom, which has a Gryffindor dormitory theme, complete with four poster bed, ‘floating’ candle ceiling and a burgundy and gold colour scheme, a second, smaller double which has been decked out to look like a carriage from the Hogwarts Express and a living area, which is a homage to the Gryffindor common room. There’s also a fully functional kitchen, meaning that guests don’t have to leave their Potter haven in order to enjoy a butter beer or two.

Despite the listed nature of the historical building, the flat comes with all magical mod cons such as digital TV’s, a PS4, an Xbox 1 and WiFi.

Speaking to eviivo.com, owner Yue Gao says: “I chose the Harry Potter theme because originally I wanted to give each one of my flats a movie theme connected to Edinburgh and I decided on Harry Potter for this one as I am a huge fan.

Picture: the master bedroom is themed on a Gryffindor dorm room , www.canongateluxuryapartment.co.uk/

“During the design process we had a lot of ideas and struggled slightly as the second bedroom as it is really long and narrow – it’s an awkward room. I was going to put a traditional Scottish box bed in it, and eventually I decided to convert that into the Hogwarts train compartment. The views from this bedroom of Calton Hill are also an added bonus.

“Harry Potter is the collective memory of a whole generation, it will be a ever-lasting theme. And the connection between J.K Rowling and Edinburgh is so inseparable. I poured all my heart into it, and I will continue to add to the apartment to keep it as special as possible.”

Guests love the theme and attention to detail, with one saying: “We stayed in this Harry Potter themed apartment for four nights and absolutely loved it. My wife is a huge HP fan, so was over the moon when we arrived and was able to explore all the little details of the apartment (of which there were many).”

More information on the flat and how to book can be found here.

Picture: the flat is full of Harry Potter themed accessories, www.canongateluxuryapartment.co.uk