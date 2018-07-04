Fans given chance to meet The Vamps in Edinburgh next month

Edinburgh fans of The Vamps will have the chance to meet the pop sensations at a signing events at HMV in Ocean Terminal.

The band will be signing their new record to mark the release of their new album,

Connor, Tristan, James and Brad will visit both Edinburgh and Glasgow on 16th July

‘Night and Day’ is The Vamps’ third studio album and has been released in two parts. The band hosted a series of hmv signings for the first ‘Night Edition’ in July last year which helped them reach their first No.1 in the UK chart cementing their status as one of the UK’s biggest boybands.

Fans eagerly anticipating more chart topping tunes can pick up the follow up ‘Day Edition’ from Friday 13th July

To gain access to these events fans will simply need to pre-order The Vamps ‘Night & Day CD/DVD (Day Edition) and wristband, full details can be found via hmv.co/TheVamps

The event will start in Edinburgh at 12pm.