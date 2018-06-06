Fans mourn loss of Leith punk idol after sudden death of singer

MORE tributes have poured in to punk rocker Garry Borland who has died suddenly just days after playing a gig in Amsterdam.

The frontman of Leith-based Heavy Drapes passed away of a suspected heart attack just days after the band’s debut dig in the Dutch capital.

Shocked fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss of one of punk’s rising stars.

Craig Hamilton recalled knowing Borland and his band before they set out on musical careers.

“Rest in peace bud, remember you from years ago working at the gas board.“

And Steven Carlaw’s thoughts immediately turned to Borland’s loved ones. “My condolences to Gary’s family , friends and also his band members . sadly missed.”

Heavy Drapes are the “hottest new band on the punk scene and proof of the creativity still in the scene with blitzkrieg gigs and great songs,” according louderthanwar.com,

“Everyone on the punk scene is in shock at the news that we have lost one of the family and our thoughts go to his family and friends,” a statement on the site said.

A family statement on Facebook read: “The whole family is in shock, as you can imagine. No parent must suffer from seeing one of his children dying before them.”

According to the Heavy Drapes Facebook page the band was due to play North West Calling at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on June 30, as well as gigs in Blackpool and Germany this summer.

