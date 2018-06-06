Fans mourn loss of Leith punk idol after sudden death reports

MORE tributes are pouring in to punk rocker Garry Borland who is rumoured to have died suddenly.

Music site louderthanwar.com reported the frontman of Heavy Drapes passed away after a gig in Amsterdam.

Shocked fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss of one of punk’s rising stars.

Siobhan Cronin reflected on traumatic change of mood, from the euphoria of Borland’s successful Amsterdam gig to tragedy.

“Think that was the last post I commented on and read last night. Garry liked it....What a difference a day makes RIP and shine on your are a star.x”

Craig Hamilton recalled knowing Borland and his band before they set out on musical careers.

“Rest in peace bud, remember you from years ago working at the gas board.“

And Steven Carlaw’s thoughts immediately turned to Borland’s loved ones. “My condolences to Gary’s family , friends and also his band members . sadly missed.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE