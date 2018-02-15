Father of three Arron Hunt cleared of raping a drunken woman

A DAD of three buried his face in his hands and blinked back tears after dramatically being cleared of raping a drunken woman.

Arron Hunt slumped forward in the dock as a jury returned a majority verdict finding the charge against him ‘Not Proven’,

Hunt, 35, who is married and works in Edinburgh’s financial services industry, was formally acquitted by judge Lord Beckett and told he was free to leave the dock.

The verdict came at the end of a four-day trial at the High Court in Livingston during which Hunt admitted ‘cheating’ on his wife with a 29-year-old waitress he met at the Grand Central night club in Livingston, West Lothian.

READ MORE: Father who denies raping drunk woman was ‘just being a selfish pig’

He claimed in evidence that the flirtation between them was mutual and progressed quickly to a “sloppy drunk kiss”.

He admitted: “I was just being a selfish pig and I’m deeply sorry for my family and the children. I’m not a rapist.”

He revealed that he had gone to a house party after the club to have more drinks with the woman and again kissed her “passionately”.

He conceded that she had made it clear she did not want a “one-night stand” and that she was a “three-date girl” unwilling to have sex on a first night.

READ MORE: Man denies raping drunk woman who was incapable of consent

The woman told the jury that she “froze” and was unable to move, said nothing and clenched her body during the incident at a flat in Whitburn, West Lothian, in November 2016.

Hunt, from Livingston, West Lothian, claimed that the drunken mother of two had been a consensual partner despite her evidence that he had forced himself on her wile she was sleeping.

The jury of eight women and seven men took just two hours to reach their verdict.