Fauldhouse man left with facial injuries in violent assault

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent assault in Fauldhouse.

The incident happened at around 8pm yesterday evening outside a property in the Church Place area of Fauldhouse near Bathgate.

A 57-year-old man was approached by an unknown male who assaulted him, leaving him with facial injuries.

The suspect then left the area on foot in the direction of Harthill Road.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The suspect is described as male and was wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark-coloured jeans and had a black balaclava covering his face.

Detective Constable Greig Muir from Livingston CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack that has left the victim with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Church Place area of Fauldhouse on Wednesday evening and who witnessed what happened, or saw a man matching the above description, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 3748 of 20 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

