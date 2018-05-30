Fife road closed last night in major police incident

Police closed a busy stretch of road in Fife on Tuesday night as part of a search for a missing person.
Officers conducted their search on the A92 dual carriageway between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath after the alarm was raised at around 11pm.
A police helictoper was also despatched.
Traffic Scotland advised motorists to avoid the area last night, however it’s understood the road reopened shortly after midnight.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are currently trying to trace a person in Fife after the alarm was raised at 11pm.
“A stretch of the A92 has been closed off while officers conduct their searches to try and trace a person.”
Police confirmed that the incident was in relation to a hunt for a missing man and not in connection with the fatal Maybury crash.
Police confirmed the person was traced safely.