Fife road closed last night in major police incident

Police closed a busy stretch of road in Fife on Tuesday night as part of a search for a missing person.

Officers conducted their search on the A92 dual carriageway between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath after the alarm was raised at around 11pm.

A police helictoper was also despatched.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to avoid the area last night, however it’s understood the road reopened shortly after midnight.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are currently trying to trace a person in Fife after the alarm was raised at 11pm.

“A stretch of the A92 has been closed off while officers conduct their searches to try and trace a person.”

Police confirmed that the incident was in relation to a hunt for a missing man and not in connection with the fatal Maybury crash.

Police confirmed the person was traced safely.