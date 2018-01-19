Finnish tourist Riina Elisabeth Sjögren found safe after 10 day search

Police say that 38-year-old Finnish tourist Riina Elisabeth Sjögren has been found in Edinburgh after vanishing for 10 days.

Riina, who was last seen in York Place on Tuesday, January 9, was found around 9am on Friday in a church in the Capital in Palmerston Place.

Riina vanished from a tram stop in Edinburgh – a city she had never visited before and where she had no known friends or family.

She was found in St Mary’s Cathedral this morning.

Her bag containing a purse, coat and other belongings, was found at a security gate in Edinburgh Airport.

She had been booked on a flight to Amsterdam but never got on it.

Police have thanked members of the public and media who participated in thesearch.