Fire breaks out at flat in Restalrig

A fire has broken out at a top floor flat in Restalrig.

Fire crew rushed to the scene of a fire at a three-storey block of flats on Lochend Avenue, not far from the Jet garage at Restalrig Road, at around 14:16 this afternoon.

Fire crew are currently on the scene. Picture: Megan Bryce

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with six pumps in attendance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Photographs appear to show that at least one room within the property has been entirely gutted.

The fire service have said there are not yet aware of any casualties.

Lochend Avenue has been temporarily closed and diversions put in place.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.16pm to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the city’s Lochend Avenue, where firefighters were met by a fire affecting a three-storey property.

“Crews remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.”

